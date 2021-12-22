The Kentucky Wildcats are fresh off their impressive and dominating performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels as they came away with the 98-69 victory.

Following the game, all of the BBN’s attention turned to the upcoming rivalry game against the Louisville Cardinals that was scheduled for Wednesday night.

Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program, that game had to be postponed.

As a replacement, the Cats will now face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the game being played to help assist the relief efforts as a result of the tornados that hit Western Kentucky on December 11th.

The Hilltoppers are entering Wednesday’s matchup with an 8-4 overall record.

After losing three of their first four games, WKU has started to find their rhythm as they have since won seven of their last eight including a big 82-72 win over Louisville last Saturday.

The Hilltoppers are led in scoring by senior forward Jairus Hamilton who is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32% from three.

As of right now, the Cats are an 11-point favorite over the Hilltoppers, according to DraftKings. ESPN’s Power Index gives the Cats a 91% chance of coming away with the victory.

Will the Cats get a win over the Hilltoppers Wednesday night and continue to build on their impressive performance against UNC? Make your pick in the poll below!

Poll Who wins Kentucky vs Western Kentucky? Kentucky

Western Kentucky vote view results 86% Kentucky (179 votes)

13% Western Kentucky (28 votes) 207 votes total Vote Now

