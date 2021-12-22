The Kentucky Wildcats are fresh off their impressive and dominating performance against the North Carolina Tar Heels as they came away with the 98-69 victory.
Following the game, all of the BBN’s attention turned to the upcoming rivalry game against the Louisville Cardinals that was scheduled for Wednesday night.
Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 issues within the Cardinals’ program, that game had to be postponed.
As a replacement, the Cats will now face off against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers with the game being played to help assist the relief efforts as a result of the tornados that hit Western Kentucky on December 11th.
The Hilltoppers are entering Wednesday’s matchup with an 8-4 overall record.
After losing three of their first four games, WKU has started to find their rhythm as they have since won seven of their last eight including a big 82-72 win over Louisville last Saturday.
The Hilltoppers are led in scoring by senior forward Jairus Hamilton who is averaging 16.5 points while shooting 48.6% from the field and 32% from three.
As of right now, the Cats are an 11-point favorite over the Hilltoppers, according to DraftKings. ESPN’s Power Index gives the Cats a 91% chance of coming away with the victory.
Will the Cats get a win over the Hilltoppers Wednesday night and continue to build on their impressive performance against UNC? Make your pick in the poll below!
Poll
Who wins Kentucky vs Western Kentucky?
-
86%
Kentucky
-
13%
Western Kentucky
Go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page for the latest Kentucky Wildcats news and views.
Loading comments...