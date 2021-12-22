Wednesday Headlines: Western Kentucky Gameday Edition

While Big Blue Nation won’t get the annual in-state rivalry game from Kentucky and Louisville tonight, the actual game itself that takes place may end up being more competitive. After the Cardinals pulled out due to COVID, Kentucky reached out to multiple division one programs and decided to host the Western Kentucky University Hilltoppers while also adding a charitable initiative for tornado relief funds.

Kentucky opened as a 11-point favorite over WKU and ESPN’s Football Power Index is giving the Wildcats a 91% chance of victory. Though that may seem like Kentucky is an odds-on favorite, the Hilltoppers just beat Louisville on Saturday afternoon prior to Kentucky’s dominating win over North Carolina.

The Hilltoppers lead Conference USA with a 8-4 record but the one game they played against a ranked opponent this season resulted in a loss (Memphis, 74-62). Senior forward Jairus Hamilton leads the team in scoring with more than 16 per game and will likely keep Kentucky’s wings on their toes. Meanwhile, junior center Jamarion Sharp stands 7’5 and leads the country in blocked shots with 4.8 per game. Sharp is also the tallest player in college basketball and is sure to give Kentucky somewhat of an issue with his length around the basket.

Oscar Tshiebwe said after Saturday’s win over UNC that if his team plays that way for the rest of the season that opponents will have nightmares thinking about Kentucky. Kentucky will certainly have tougher tests down the stretch of the season, especially in SEC play, but following up Saturday’s win with another strong performance would be the perfect way to begin the Christmas holiday. Tip-off for tonight’s game is set for 6PM on ESPN.

