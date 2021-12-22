JJ Taylor talks Kentucky visit

With the Kentucky Wildcats’ 2022 class all but wrapped up, attention has shifted to the 2023 recruiting class and the next wave of potential commitments.

UK already has Reed Sheppard committed to the program, while they’ve made contact with multiple players, specifically those at the top of the class. One of those players would be JJ Taylor, a 6-foot-8 forward from Chicago who is currently playing at Donda Academy in California.

After a visit from Coach Calipari at the end of September, Taylor came to Lexington for an official visit back on October 22nd. Travis Branham of 247 Sports spoke with Taylor at the Tarkanian Classic over the weekend about his recruitment and his thoughts on the visit to Lexington.

“They have everything that I would want to see as a player. The development, the coaching is great, everything is great. Coach Chin has been reaching out to me and checking on me, so it’s been good,” said Taylor.

It’s interesting that Coleman is seemingly leading Taylor’s recruitment as Illinois also offered Taylor back in August 2020, and he took an unofficial visit there on October 12th. He holds other offers from Duke, Kansas, North Carolina, Michigan State, Michigan, Florida and LSU too, but he says he hears a lot from Baylor, Gonzaga, and Texas as well. Needless to say, he’s a very sought after prospect in the class.

With that said, there seems to be no rush in the recruitment process from his end as he evaluates his options for what best fits him. “I kind of threw (my recruitment) under the table because I got two more years. I’m not really rushing it, I’ve just been focused on this season the whole time and that’s about it,” said Taylor.

He’s one of six players in the Top-10 in 2023 to take an official visit to Kentucky since October as it’s full steam ahead for the UK staff for what could be another monster class of players currently in the midst of their junior years.

