Grade Kentucky basketball through the first 10 games

The Kentucky Wildcats are officially 10 games into the 2021-22 season following their dominating win over the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

The Wildcats currently hold an 8-2 overall record with wins over Robert Morris, Mount St. Mary’s, Ohio, Albany, North Florida, Central Michigan, Southern, and North Carolina. Their two losses came against Duke and Notre Dame.

Following their disappointing 66-62 loss to Notre Dame on the road, a lot of the BBN was understandably critical of Calipari and how the last two seasons have looked.

However, a lot of that subsided Saturday night when the Cats bounced back in a big way by dominating a blue-blood program from start to finish.

Through the first 10 games, Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Cats in points (16.3), rebounds (14.2), and blocks (1.7). Sahvir Wheeler leads the team in assists (7.7) and steals (1.6).

As for the other key contributors, TyTy Washington is 2nd in scoring with 13.3 per game and also averages 4.4 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.1 steals.

Keion Brooks is averaging 11.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, and nearly a block a game to start his junior campaign.

To go along with the 7.7 assists, Wheeler is also adding 11.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.6 steals.

Kellan Grady is currently leading the team in 3-point percentage as he is shooting 44.2%. He is averaging 10 points, 1.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and a steal.

Davion Mintz has struggled with his shot so far this season shooting just 33.3% overall and 29.6% from three. Mintz is currently averaging 7.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Those are the only players averaging more than 20 minutes per game and no other player averages more than 16 minutes (Jacob Toppin). You can check out the stats for the rest of the Wildcats’ roster here.

Now that we are officially 10 games into the season, how would you grade Kentucky Basketball so far?