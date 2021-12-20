Will Levis returning for 2022 season

The biggest stay/go decision of the Kentucky football offseason has been made.

On Monday, quarterback Will Levis announced he was returning next season for the Wildcats (the school has confirmed Levis is returning).

Levis, who’s wrapping up his first season in Lexington, went 9-3 as an SEC starter and helped the Wildcats finish second in the SEC East for the first time since divisions were implemented in 1992.

A Connecticut native who transferred in from Penn State this past offseason, Levis has completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,593 yards and 23 touchdowns vs. 12 interceptions in 12 games this season. He’s also ran 92 times for 387 yards and nine scores. Kentucky still has one more game vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl.

While Levis was always likely to return for another season, the 2022 NFL Draft class for quarterbacks is pretty weak at the moment, which could have allowed a guy like Levis to go higher than expected if he did well in interviews and offseason testing.

