College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

After destroying North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats are moving on up in the latest round of college basketball rankings.

The latest AP Poll has the Cats checking in at No. 20, while the Coaches Poll has them at No. 18. Both polls have Alabama (10/11) as the SEC’s top-ranked program. Baylor remains the No. 1 team overall.

Baylor Duke Purdue Gonzaga Arizona UCLA Kansas Iowa State USC Michigan State Alabama Auburn Ohio State Houston Seton Hall LSU Texas Kentucky Tennessee Xavier Colorado State Villanova Providence Wisconsin Texas Tech

Of course, the most important ranking is NET, which now has the Cats up to No. 32.

Another important ranking is KenPom, where Kentucky is now No. 14 overall.

The highest ranking Kentucky has this week is No. 10 overall in the NCAA.com Power 36.

The Cats’ lowest non-NET ranking is No. 22 in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

Kentucky was not included in the latest ESPN power rankings for the top 16 teams.

Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!