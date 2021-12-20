 clock menu more-arrow no yes
College basketball rankings roundup for Kentucky

The Cats are on the rise following a dominant win over North Carolina.

By Jason Marcum
Wildcat Mascot Scratch Isamu Haynes-Sunayama - Sea of Blue

After destroying North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic, the Kentucky Wildcats are moving on up in the latest round of college basketball rankings.

The latest AP Poll has the Cats checking in at No. 20, while the Coaches Poll has them at No. 18. Both polls have Alabama (10/11) as the SEC’s top-ranked program. Baylor remains the No. 1 team overall.

AP Poll Top 25

  1. Baylor (10-0)
  2. Duke (10-1)
  3. Purdue (10-1)
  4. Gonzaga (9-2)
  5. UCLA (9-1)
  6. Arizona (11-0)
  7. Kansas (9-1)
  8. USC (12-0)
  9. Iowa State (11-0)
  10. Alabama (9-2)
  11. Michigan State (9-2)
  12. Auburn (10-1)
  13. Houston (10-2)
  14. Ohio State (8-2)
  15. Seton Hall (9-2)
  16. Texas (8-2)
  17. LSU (11-0)
  18. Xavier (11-1)
  19. Tennessee (8-2)
  20. Kentucky (8-2)
  21. Colorado State (10-0)
  22. Providence (11-1)
  23. Villanova (7-4)
  24. Wisconsin (9-2)
  25. Texas Tech (8-2)

Coaches Poll Top 25

  1. Baylor
  2. Duke
  3. Purdue
  4. Gonzaga
  5. Arizona
  6. UCLA
  7. Kansas
  8. Iowa State
  9. USC
  10. Michigan State
  11. Alabama
  12. Auburn
  13. Ohio State
  14. Houston
  15. Seton Hall
  16. LSU
  17. Texas
  18. Kentucky
  19. Tennessee
  20. Xavier
  21. Colorado State
  22. Villanova
  23. Providence
  24. Wisconsin
  25. Texas Tech

Of course, the most important ranking is NET, which now has the Cats up to No. 32.

Another important ranking is KenPom, where Kentucky is now No. 14 overall.

The highest ranking Kentucky has this week is No. 10 overall in the NCAA.com Power 36.

The Cats’ lowest non-NET ranking is No. 22 in the latest CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

Kentucky was not included in the latest ESPN power rankings for the top 16 teams.

Where do you think the Cats should be ranked? Let us know in the comments section!

