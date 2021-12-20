 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps to miss Citrus Bowl due to car accident (but they’re fine)

It would appear Ali has played his last down as a Wildcat.

By Jason Marcum
Drew Brown - Sea of Blue

The Kentucky Wildcats will be without wide receiver Josh Ali and Isaiah Epps in the Citrus Bowl vs. the Iowa Hawkeyes.

According to offensive coordinator Liam Coen, Ali and Epps were involved in a car accident that will likely sideline them for the bowl game next week. Thankfully, they’re both ok, so it doesn’t appear their injuries were serious.

This is a really tough break for Ali, a fifth-year senior who was set to play his final collegiate game vs. Iowa after spending the last five years in Lexington. He’s currently second on the team in catches (41) and receiving yards (601) to go with three touchdowns.

Epps, who is a redshirt junior, has caught 11 passes for 171 yards and one score this season.

With these two set to miss the bowl, Kentucky will need guys like DeMarcus Harris, Izayah Cummings and Justin Rigg to step up in the pass-catching department to keep Iowa from focusing solely on Wan’Dale Robinson.

This could also be a good chance for younger guys like Chauncey Magwood, Chris Lewis and Tae Tae Crumes to show what they’re made of.

