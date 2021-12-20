Sahvir Wheeler named SEC Player of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats point guard Sahvir Wheeler has been named the SEC player of the Week. It comes after Wheeler guided Kentucky to a 98-69 spanking of the North Carolina Tar Heels.

In that game, which was Kentucky’s first victory of the season vs. a Power 5 opponent, Wheeler racked up 26 points on 12/15 shooting, eight assists, and a season-high four steals that helped the Cats get 14 fast-break points. Wheeler’s 12 made field goals were also career best, and the 26 points were the most by a Wildcat this season.

This is actually Wheeler’s second career accolade from the SEC. He was named SEC Freshman of the Week in December of 2019 while with the Georgia Bulldogs.

According to Big Blue History, Wheeler is the first player in school history with at least 26 points, at least eight assists and at least four steals in a game.

This is the second weekly honor of the season for Kentucky after TyTy Washington was previously named the SEC Freshman of the Week.

Check out Wheeler’s highlights from Saturday below thanks to our good pal Daniel Hager.

