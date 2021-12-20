Monday Headlines: Cats Spread Christmas Cheer Edition

It’s no secret that Kentucky basketball head coach John Calipari is one of the greatest college basketball recruiters, coaches and player developers of all-time. However, what he’s also exceptional at doing is being there for the community that supports him/his program.

Despite flying to Las Vegas late last week and preparing for the CBS Sports Classic, blowing out North Carolina for a major bounce back win and flying back to Lexington shortly after the game, Calipari made the effort to travel to the western side of the state that was devastated by the previous week’s tornadoes.

Always one of my favorite things we do. We get to bring a little joy to some families while our guys see firsthand the impact they can have with the positions they are in.



A big thank you to @TempurPedic, @kroger and @LundysCatering for making today possible!!! https://t.co/56zXCdwX95 — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 20, 2021

Calipari was joined by AD Mitch Barnhart in addition to former players Darius Miller and Jack Givens. The four assisted Samaritan’s Feet in delivering 10,000 pairs of shoes to survivors of the tragedy. They were also joined by Governor Andy Beshear and Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman.

Calipari will always be about success on the basketball court. That was on full display Saturday as he coached his team hard through the last whistle despite a blowout victory that wasn’t very close from the start. But Calipari will also always be about his communities and doing his part in making sure we all pull together during times of tragedy. Excellent job, Coach.

