Who’s been the Kentucky basketball MVP through 10 games?

Through 10 games, the Kentucky Wildcats have had some strong performances and flashes of what could be a really good team this season.

With an 8-2 record, they have a lot of productive players that build a strong foundation for a team that will have both conference and national title aspirations.

Oscar Tshiebwe: Tshiebwe has been a menace for Kentucky this season. The rebounding numbers have been both well-documented and absurd with an NCAA leading average of 14.2 boards a game. He could be up for this on that alone, but he really has done it all. He had scored 20 or more points just twice during his time at West Virginia, but has doubled that in just 10 games this season with four. He’s averaging career-highs across the board this season as we’re watching a player take that next step each and every night. He’s a monster on the floor and a fan favorite because of it.

Sahvir Wheeler: Wheeler is one of the best in the country in his own right as he’s second in the nation in assists with 7.7 per game. The Kentucky offense is a gold mine for a point guard like Wheeler as he has enough room to operate and even when he doesn’t, he’s able to make a play for a shooter at the perimeter, a cutter to the rim or a finisher at the basket. A big question coming into the year was how else he could contribute on offense and the answer has been so far, so good with solid scoring numbers on efficient shooting, including a season-high 26 points against North Carolina on 80% shooting. Pair that with his pesky defense and his leadership qualities, and you can see why he’s been such a key piece to the roster this season.

TyTy Washington: As we’ve gone through the first month of the season, we’ve watched Washington get better and better each game. Every compliment paid to him about his jumpshot and poise as the only freshman starting for Kentucky has been more than deserved and earned. After a rough opening night against Duke, he’s followed that with averages of 15.6 points per game on 51.8% shooting from the field and 40.5% from three. He’s had less impactful games the last two against Notre Dame and North Carolina, but he’s proven to be a reliable scorer and as the one this team may be looking to down the stretch come the end of the year.

Other: Even though the three listed above have been phenomenal, there have been other Wildcats who have been solid thus far. The two remaining candidates would likely be the two remaining starters in Keion Brooks Jr. and Kellan Grady. Brooks has been in double figures in six of the nine games to finish third on the team in scoring thus far with 11.6 points per game on 47.3% shooting from the field. Meanwhile, although he can get lost in the shuffle at times with a career low in points and shot attempts, Kellan Grady has been a deadeye when he does get the rock with efficient splits of 48% from the field and 44.2% from three.