Kentucky vs. Louisville called off due to COVID-19

For the second straight week, the Kentucky Wildcats have had a game affected by COVID-19.

Last week, it was the CBS Sports Classic matchup with Ohio State that got nixed due to COVID-19 issues within the Buckeyes’ program. Thankfully, Kentucky quickly got a replacement game vs. the North Carolina Tar Heels, and you know how that went.

Now, Kentucky’s annual rivalry game vs. the Louisville Cardinals has been called off. COVID-19 issues in the Cardinals’ program is the culprit.

This doesn’t come as a real surprise after Louisville had COVID-19 issues last week, which included star center Malik Williams missing Saturday’s loss to Western Kentucky due to COVID-19 protocols.

We’re seeing COVID-19 cause tons of postponements and cancellations across sports, namely the NBA and college basketball. It’s gotten so bad that Kentucky point guard Sahvir Wheeler admitted Saturday that “this could be a last game for a while” in reference to the team’s win over North Carolina.

Kentucky has since announced that it’s looking for a replacement opponent to play this week.

Our game vs. Louisville Wednesday has been postponed due to positive COVID-19 results within the UofL program. We are working to find a replacement game for either Wednesday or Thursday in Rupp Arena.https://t.co/pd5HBAHfWk — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 20, 2021

