4-star recruit Deone Walker sets decision date

A decision date has been scheduled for one of the Kentucky Wildcats’ top remaining targets in the Class of 2022.

On December 15th, 4-star defensive tackle Deone Walker will announce his college choice. It’s also the same day the early signing period begins. You can watch the announcement on CBS Sports HQ.

Standing at 6-foot-6 and weighing in at 350 pounds, Walker is ranked No. 201 overall in the 2022 class by 247 Sports, which also has him ranked No. 26 among defensive lineman and No. 3 in the state of Michigan. He plays at Cass Technical in Detroit.

While the Michigan Wolverines have been viewed as the favorites for much of Walker’s recruitment, Kentucky has been picking up steam in recent months. The most recent 247 Crystal Ball and Rivals FutureCast predictions have been in favor of the Wildcats.

Other schools who’ve offered Walker includes the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, LSU Tigers, Florida Gators, Ole Miss Rebels and Penn State Nittany Lions.

Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops visited Walker on Monday. Walker is slated to take an official visit to Kentucky on December 10th, so it appears Stoops and co. will get the final visit from the talented recruit before a decision is made.

As of now, Kentucky’s 2022 class ranks No. 12 in the 247 Sports Composite team rankings. Walker’s addition would bump it to No. 11.

