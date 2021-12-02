Will Levis named Manning Award Quarterback of the Week

Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis has been named The Manning Award Quarterback of the Week for his performance in the 52-21 triumph over the Louisville Cardinals.

Levis, a redshirt junior, is the only QB in college football to win the award twice during the 2021 season. He also won it after completing 18/26 passes for 367 yards and four touchdowns in the Cats’ 45-10 win over Louisiana Monroe.

In the demolition at Cardinal Stadium, Levis had a school-record tying four rushing touchdowns. He also completed 14/18 passes for 149 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions while rushing 14 times for a career-high 113 yards. Those four rushing scores also tied the Governor’s Cup record set by Lynn Bowden Jr. in 2019.

Following the game, Levis won the Howard Schnellenberger Award as the Most Valuable Player of the Governor’s Cup game. He also earned College Football Performance Awards National Performer of the Week honorable mention.

In 12 games as a Wildcat, Levis has 92 runs for 387 yards and a team-high nine rushing scores. He’s completed 216/325 passes (66.5%) for 2,593 yards with 23 scores, the most touchdown strikes by a Kentucky QB since Mike Hartline in 2010.

Levis had two games this season — LSU and Tennessee — with three passing touchdowns and two rushing scores in the same game, the only Wildcat ever to accomplish that feat.

Here’s to hoping we’ll see plenty more of Levis in a Wildcat uniform next season.

