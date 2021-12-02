Kentucky would be unranked if BCS standings were still in use

Despite a 9-3 regular season in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats would not be ranked if College Football still used BCS Standings.
247 Sports runs a BCS standings simulation each week to compare it to the current playoff rankings.
While Kentucky checked in at No. 23 in the final CFP rankings, they would not have if the BCS system was still used which is positive for Kentucky who seeks a second Citrus Bowl bid in the last three years during this weekend’s Selection Sunday.
Here’s how the CFP and would-be BCS rankings compare following the 2021 College Football regular season:
- BCS: Georgia Bulldogs CFP: Georgia Bulldogs 12-0, 8-0
- BCS: Michigan Wolverines CFP: Michigan Wolverines 11-1, 8-1
- BCS: Alabama Crimson Tide CFP: Alabama Crimson Tide, 11-1, 7-1
- BCS: Cincinnati Bearcats CFP: Cincinnati Bearcats 12-0, 8-0
- BCS: Oklahoma State Cowboys CFP: Oklahoma State Cowboys 11-1, 8-1
- BCS: Notre Dame Fighting Irish CFP: Notre Dame Fighting Irish 11-1
- BCS: Ohio State Buckeyes CFP: Ohio State Buckeyes 10-2, 8-1
- BCS: Ole Miss Rebels CFP: Ole Miss Rebels 10-2, 6-2
- BCS: Baylor Bears CFP: Baylor Bears 10-2, 7-2
- BCS: Oklahoma Sooners (10-2, 7-2) CFP: Oregon Ducks (10-2, 7-2)
- BCS: Michigan State Spartans CFP: Michigan State Spartans (10-2, 7-2)
- BCS: Oregon Ducks CFP: BYU Cougars (10-2)
- BCS: Iowa Hawkeyes CFP: Iowa Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2)
- BCS: BYU Cougars CFP: Oklahoma Sooners
- BCS: Wake Forest Demon Deacons (10-2, 7-1) CFP: Pittsburgh Panthers (10-2, 7-1)
- BCS: Pittsburgh Panthers CFP: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- BCS: Utah Utes CFP: Utah Utes (9-3, 8-1)
- BCS: San Diego State Aztecs (11-1, 7-1) CFP: North Carolina State Wolfpack (9-3, 6-2)
- BCS: Houston Cougars (11-1, 8-0) CFP: San Diego State Aztecs
- BCS: Louisiana Ragin Cajuns (11-1, 8-0) CFP: Clemson Tigers (9-3. 6-2)
- BCS: Clemson Tigers CFP: Houston Cougars
- BCS: Wisconsin Badgers (8-4, 6-3) CFP: Arkansas Razorbacks (8-4, 4-4)
- BCS: NC State Wolfpack CFP: Kentucky Wildcats (9-3, 5-3)
- BCS: Arkansas Razorbacks CFP: Louisiana Ragin Cajuns
- BCS: Texas A&M Aggies CFP: Texas A&M Aggies (8-4, 4-4)
