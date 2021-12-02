Kentucky would be unranked if BCS standings were still in use

Despite a 9-3 regular season in the SEC, the Kentucky Wildcats would not be ranked if College Football still used BCS Standings.

247 Sports runs a BCS standings simulation each week to compare it to the current playoff rankings.

While Kentucky checked in at No. 23 in the final CFP rankings, they would not have if the BCS system was still used which is positive for Kentucky who seeks a second Citrus Bowl bid in the last three years during this weekend’s Selection Sunday.

Here’s how the CFP and would-be BCS rankings compare following the 2021 College Football regular season: