Thursday Headlines: Khris Bogle Edition

Kentucky fans may want to keep an eye on Florida transfer Khris Bogle.

A former four-star, top 100 recruit out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, the 6’4, 242 pound edge rusher committed to the Gators in 2019 as one of the top 10 ranked prospects in the state.

Yesterday, he entered the transfer portal.

Bogle appeared in 10 games for the Gators this season, starting three. Since joining Florida, he’s played in 35 games and has accounted for 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, and 8 sacks.

Kentucky is expected to be a contender to land Bogle in the transfer portal, and there’s already some connections there.

Florida edge Khris Bogle was in the same class at Cardinal Gibbons with the two Niks. Kentucky will be a player for the former 4-star recruit in the transfer portal. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 1, 2021

I think Kentucky will be involved on this one https://t.co/LLsNjdtix3 — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 1, 2021

Landing Bogle would be quite the win on the recruiting trail for Kentucky. There’s plenty of talent there, and it’s clear a lot of Florida people are hoping he doesn’t transfer as they believe he’ll thrive with a larger role.

With Josh Paschal leaving and Jordan Wright’s future up in the air, Kentucky could use some extra pass rush help. Bogle would be a huge boost.

Another transfer worth keeping an eye on.

Tweet of the Day

Leaving Ohio on my way to Louisville should be a good trip to lock down some dudes . Go Big Blue. — CoachMarrowUK (@vincemarrow) December 1, 2021

Big Dog is on the recruiting trail.

Headlines

Should UK play a students-only game at Memorial? - Herald Leader

Probably won’t happen but would be really cool.

Cats will have a chance to heal, get well - Cats Pause

With the injuries and illnesses, a break is needed.

What is the UK Football staff up to on the recruiting trail? - KSR

Kentucky is seemingly targeting an Alabama DB in the transfer portal

CFP board can’t decide on playoff expansion - ESPN

No expansion right now, but it’s not off the table.

Could John Wall end up with the Clippers? - Bleacher Report

Quite a blockbuster.

There are 83 bowl-eligible teams and 82 slots - Yahoo

Who is getting left out?