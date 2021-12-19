 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Kentucky vs. Louisville in danger of being nixed?

COVID-19 could lead to another Kentucky game getting called off.

By Jason Marcum
Kentucky v Louisville Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Kentucky Wildcats appear to be in danger of having another game called off due to COVID-19.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, there’s concern at Louisville that Wednesday’s rivalry showdown between the Cats and Cards may get nixed due to COVID-19 issues. A final decision should come Monday.

Louisville was without senior center Malik Williams in Saturday’s loss to Western Kentucky, as he was in COVID-19 protocols, which obviously put his status for Wednesday very much in question.

If more COVID-19 issues are popping up within Louisville’s program, then it may just be a matter of time before Wednesday’s game is postponed or outright cancelled.

Because this is a non-conference game, there’s a likelier chance it gets nixed since neither team would have to forfeit it and have a loss added to their record.

If this game were to be called off, who would you like to see Kentucky schedule as a replacement? Let us know in the comments section.

