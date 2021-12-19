Kentucky vs. Louisville in danger of being nixed?

The Kentucky Wildcats appear to be in danger of having another game called off due to COVID-19.
According to KSR’s Matt Jones, there’s concern at Louisville that Wednesday’s rivalry showdown between the Cats and Cards may get nixed due to COVID-19 issues. A final decision should come Monday.
Louisville folks telling me they are worried about being able to play the game on Wednesday due to Covid issues— Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 19, 2021
Will likely know for sure tomorrow
Louisville was without senior center Malik Williams in Saturday’s loss to Western Kentucky, as he was in COVID-19 protocols, which obviously put his status for Wednesday very much in question.
If more COVID-19 issues are popping up within Louisville’s program, then it may just be a matter of time before Wednesday’s game is postponed or outright cancelled.
Because this is a non-conference game, there’s a likelier chance it gets nixed since neither team would have to forfeit it and have a loss added to their record.
If this game were to be called off, who would you like to see Kentucky schedule as a replacement? Let us know in the comments section.
Loading comments...