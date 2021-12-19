Kentucky vs. Louisville in danger of being nixed?

The Kentucky Wildcats appear to be in danger of having another game called off due to COVID-19.

According to KSR’s Matt Jones, there’s concern at Louisville that Wednesday’s rivalry showdown between the Cats and Cards may get nixed due to COVID-19 issues. A final decision should come Monday.

Louisville folks telling me they are worried about being able to play the game on Wednesday due to Covid issues



Will likely know for sure tomorrow — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 19, 2021

Louisville was without senior center Malik Williams in Saturday’s loss to Western Kentucky, as he was in COVID-19 protocols, which obviously put his status for Wednesday very much in question.

If more COVID-19 issues are popping up within Louisville’s program, then it may just be a matter of time before Wednesday’s game is postponed or outright cancelled.

Because this is a non-conference game, there’s a likelier chance it gets nixed since neither team would have to forfeit it and have a loss added to their record.

