Four Kentucky football players raise over 20K for tornado relief

We all know about the devastation that has struck Western Kentucky with the tornado that hit last week.

Following the storm, Kentuckians, and people all across the country, have rallied to provide relief to those that have been affected.

On Saturday, Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Will Levis, running back Chris Rodriguez, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, and defensive lineman Josh Paschal had an autograph signing at KSBar & Grille with all the money raised going towards tornado relief.

At the end of the signing, it was announced that the players raised over $20,000 that will all go to helping those affected.

Not only are those four young men great football players, but they are great people as well who wanted to do anything they could to help the people of Western Kentucky, which needs every bit of help it can get.

If you would like to donate to the tornado relief fund, you can do so here.