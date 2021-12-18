Sahvir Wheeler has sobering quote on Wildcats giving their all to crush UNC

The Kentucky Wildcats are leaving Las Vegas as winners after destroying North Carolina 98-69.

The star of the game was Sahvir Wheeler, who dictated the pace of the game on both ends of the court. All while not allowing the Tar Heels’ solid backcourt even an opportunity to get their offense rolling.

In the postgame press conference, though, Wheeler spoke to the effort tonight, and not just from himself.

The team as a whole seemed to be at another level tonight, flying up and down the court in what was one of the more impressive performances in the last couple of seasons for Kentucky basketball.

Wheeler attests that effort to the current situations surrounding college basketball.

Ugh. Sobering thought from Sahvir Wheeler as COVID hammers college hoops again:



"Some of us were like, man, this could be our last game for a while, so just go out there and give it your all." — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 19, 2021

It’s no secret that college basketball and many sports leagues are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak across the country, as is the reason UK and UNC played each other this evening.

Need further proof? Look at Memphis and Tennessee, who were scheduled to tip off in Nashville this afternoon, and the game was canceled with just over an hour until tip.

Will there be a pause in the season? We saw the NBA do it last year, though that’s much easier to do with 30 teams than with 358 college basketball Division I teams.

There is no telling what will happen in the coming days as Kentucky is scheduled to host the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday night, then start conference play on the 29th against the Missouri Tigers.

Speaking of, Louisville was hammered by Western Kentucky today as star center Malik Williams was out due to COVID-19 protocols and could miss Wednesday’s rivalry showdown.

#Louisville HC Chris Mack says he does not know how long Malik Williams will be out for. — Matt McGavic (@Matt_McGavic) December 18, 2021

One thing is for certain: The Cats left it all on the court this evening. Here’s to hoping we get to see it many more times this season.