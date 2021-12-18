Twitter reactions to Kentucky dominating North Carolina

After late scheduling changes, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to action as they faced off with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic.

It was a great start for the Cats as they came out ready to play and jumped out to the early 11-6 lead.

Sahvir Wheeler looked like a completely different player in this one as that early lead swelled to 19-6 at the under 12 media timeout.

Kentucky took their biggest lead of the half with just over 4 minutes remaining as a layup by Wheeler made it a 35-17 lead.

Like all good teams, North Carolina wasn’t going to quit. With Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench in foul trouble, the Tar Heels were able to cut into the lead down the stretch.

Despite the run, it was still the Cats that went into the locker room with a 40-29 lead.

The second half got off to an outstanding start for the Cats and turned into pure domination.

The Cats matched their biggest lead of the game at the under 16 timeout as they led it 55-37.

Kentucky looked as locked in on both ends of the floor as we have seen them this season and a Kellan Grady three with 11:14 remaining gave the Cats a 70-46 lead.

The big lead only continued to get bigger as it grew to 80-52 at the under 8 media timeout.

Down the stretch it was all Kentucky as they were able to absolutely dominate the Tar Heels and come away with the 98-69 blowout win.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to what was a very fun time for the Big Blue Nation!

So strange not seeing Roy Williams on Carolina bench. Dad Gummit! — John Huang (@KYHuangs) December 18, 2021

Sahvir Wheeler looking like the best player on the court early here. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 18, 2021

Oscar Tshiebwe had 7 boards in his first 7 minutes... then picked up his second foul. Brutal. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 18, 2021

Holy hell, that Daimion Collins effort. Legit pogo stick moment there. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 18, 2021

That’s three foul calls that were actually walks. That’s almost impressive. — Tod Lanter (@tod_lanterIII) December 18, 2021

This is a total opposite team than what was rolled out in South Bend last weekend. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 18, 2021

This is the the Kentucky Basketball I know — BIG BLUE NATION #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 18, 2021

John Calipari: "Shoot it TyTy"



TyTy drills a 3 as soon as he gets it. — Shawn Smith (@gbbcountry) December 18, 2021

Kentucky is not allowing North Carolina to run its normal offense. Excellent defensive half by the Wildcats. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 18, 2021

This is fun! — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 18, 2021

Wheeler came to play today!!! — Sara Cardona (@Sara_Cardonaa) December 18, 2021

When wheeler plays like this Kentucky is going to be very hard to beat



Creating havoc on D and hitting jump shots which is opening up the lane — Big Blue Nation (@BigB1ue9ation) December 18, 2021

I’m having fun. I hope you all as well!



LETS GO! — Michael Beard (@TheBracketGuy) December 18, 2021

Well, hello, Lance Ware. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 18, 2021

Kentucky heard the noise all week long, and they have played with a chip on their shoulder in the first half. The defense has been suffocating. North Carolina rallied somewhat and now is forced to play desperately in the second half. — David Sisk (@CoachDavidSisk) December 18, 2021

Brad Nessler on Kentucky fans: “They’d travel to the moon to watch this basketball team.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 18, 2021

LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/ZKzOEVJgBG — Immanuel Jaylen Quickley (@IQ_GodSon) December 18, 2021

This Kentucky team would have pounded Notre Dame. — Larry Glover Live (@larrygloverlive) December 18, 2021

That toppin dunk was wild — The Kentucky Logo (@TheKentuckyLogo) December 18, 2021

Wheeler can do this any and every game for all I care — T.J. Walker (@TJWalkerRadio) December 19, 2021

If Sahvir Wheeler plays like this every night we will never lose again. Sheesh — BIG BLUE NATION #BBN (@UKBasketbalI) December 19, 2021

This is a bludgeoning — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) December 19, 2021

LET IT BE KNOWN UK IS KICKING THAT tarheel ASS!!!

LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOOO #BBN4LIFE — John Mathus (@JohnMathus2) December 19, 2021

Kentucky looks like a completely different team on offense. Just impressive. — Round Daddy (@JStreble82) December 19, 2021

Again, Oscar Tshiebwe is an NBA player. — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) December 19, 2021

The fire Coach Cal crowd right now. pic.twitter.com/uc0gxuic0h — Ethan DeWitt (@EthanDeWitt1) December 19, 2021

Kentucky having its way with North Carolina (albeit in their first year without Roy) is exactly what #BBN needed. — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) December 19, 2021

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL. GO CATS. — Brandon Patterson (@brandonpatt) December 19, 2021

Is ...



Is ...



Is ...



John Calipari going layups-and-3s offense? — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 19, 2021

THIS Kentucky team can go far into the NCAA Tournament. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 19, 2021

This is the best game Kentucky has played in the last 2-3 years



Big Salute to the team — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 19, 2021

For as critical as I was of Calipari a week ago, this was a masterful coaching performance tonight.



What a performance. — All Things Kentucky (@BBNWonka) December 19, 2021

THEY BROUGHT THE WALK-ONS IN VERSUS A BLUE BLOOD — Cats Coverage (@CatsCoverage_) December 19, 2021

Bringing home the victory pic.twitter.com/DEL8mXVzuj — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2021

We probably do need to talk about focus and execution when that third digit on the scoreboard is at stake. They got sloppy. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 19, 2021

Congrats to coach Cal and BBN on the beat down of North Carolina. — Rich Brooks (@UKcoachbrooks) December 19, 2021

That was a easy dub #BBN — PJ Washington (@PJWashington) December 19, 2021

The 29-point margin for UK over UNC was the largest for the Wildcats in a win over the Tar Heels since an 83-44 UK victory over North Carolina on Jan. 9, 1950 https://t.co/gHcKS9ds1b — Mark Story (@markcstory) December 19, 2021

A UK team that: a) has Tshiebwe; and b) takes care of the ball has the potential to be the shot-volume Beatles.



Today vs UNC: 12.5 TO%, 45.9 offensive rebound %. — John Gasaway (@JohnGasaway) December 19, 2021

Kentucky had that top 10 look about them again after dismantling North Carolina. Very impressive. Louisville next — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) December 19, 2021

CATS BY 29 pic.twitter.com/qLVPY31EHl — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 19, 2021

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.