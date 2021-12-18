 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Twitter reactions to Kentucky dominating North Carolina

New, 1 comment

It was pure domination by the Cats!

By Adam Haste
NCAA Basketball: Kentucky at North Carolina Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

After late scheduling changes, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to action as they faced off with the North Carolina Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic.

It was a great start for the Cats as they came out ready to play and jumped out to the early 11-6 lead.

Sahvir Wheeler looked like a completely different player in this one as that early lead swelled to 19-6 at the under 12 media timeout.

Kentucky took their biggest lead of the half with just over 4 minutes remaining as a layup by Wheeler made it a 35-17 lead.

Like all good teams, North Carolina wasn’t going to quit. With Oscar Tshiebwe on the bench in foul trouble, the Tar Heels were able to cut into the lead down the stretch.

Despite the run, it was still the Cats that went into the locker room with a 40-29 lead.

The second half got off to an outstanding start for the Cats and turned into pure domination.

The Cats matched their biggest lead of the game at the under 16 timeout as they led it 55-37.

Kentucky looked as locked in on both ends of the floor as we have seen them this season and a Kellan Grady three with 11:14 remaining gave the Cats a 70-46 lead.

The big lead only continued to get bigger as it grew to 80-52 at the under 8 media timeout.

Down the stretch it was all Kentucky as they were able to absolutely dominate the Tar Heels and come away with the 98-69 blowout win.

Here are the best Twitter reactions to what was a very fun time for the Big Blue Nation!

And be sure to go follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Kentucky Wildcats news, views and other fun stuff.

More From A Sea Of Blue

Loading comments...