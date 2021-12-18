Kentucky vs. North Carolina game thread and pregame reading

Arguably the most historic rivalry in college basketball is renewed today when the Kentucky Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels clash in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.

Game time for this battle of blue-blooded programs is set for 5:30 pm ET on CBS. You can stream the game online with CBS Sports Online, the CBS Sports mobile app, or by using a free trial of FuboTV. Go here for more streaming info.

Kentucky enters the game at 7-2 and needing a signature win after falling at Notre Dame last week. The Wildcats’ best win thus far is a home victory over Ohio, who’s ranked No. 101 at KenPom.

It’s been a bit of a similar season thus far for 8-2 North Carolina, who does have a nice home win over Michigan (No. 19 in KenPom), but the majority of their wins have been against cupcakes.

This matchup came to fruition after Ohio State and UCLA dropped out of the CBS Sports Classic due to COVID-19. Kentucky was previously facing the Buckeyes, while the Tar Heels were set to face the Bruins.

This will be Kentucky’s first matchup with North Carolina in the post-Roy Williams era, as the Hall of Fame coach retired this offseason and was replaced by longtime assistant Hubert Davis. Kentucky is 2-1 against the Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic.

Now, here are some pregame links to get you ready for today’s big game.

Go Cats!