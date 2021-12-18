Saturday Headlines: Beat North Carolina Edition

Good morning, BBN!

The Kentucky Wildcats are back in action today as they take on the North Carolina Tar Heels in the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. They were originally scheduled to face the Ohio State Buckeyes but a COVID outbreak within the Ohio State team led to a cancelation.

A win against a ranked team on a neutral court would have been just what the doctor ordered for this team but a tilt against the Tar Heels is a pretty good consolation prize. Hubert Davis is in his first year in Chapel Hill and he has this team playing some pretty good basketball after a shaky start.

The Cats haven’t defeated a Power 5 team since they took down South Carolina back in March of last season. The loss at Notre Dame was deflating and John Calipari’s team needs a win today against a good team or face going into the Louisville game 0-3 on the season against teams with a pulse.

This matchup favors the Cats better than the one with Ohio State so I expect a win this evening.

Tweets of the Day

Locked in for a big one tomorrow afternoon pic.twitter.com/Jnxoi29Z56 — Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) December 18, 2021

Blue Blood vs. Blue Blood.

Headlines

