Mark Stoops signs contract extension with Kentucky

According to LEX18 reporter Keith Farmer, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops has signed a contract extension with the school.

Per Farmer, Stoops will get a raise from $4.85 million annually to $6.35 million starting January 1st when Kentucky faces the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Citrus Bowl. That money goes up each year to the point Stoops gets $7.6 million in the final year (2023).

Farmer also reports that the pool money for Stoops’ 10 assistant coaches will be raised to $6.5 million.

All of this comes after Kentucky finished the regular season with a 9-3 record, just the third time the program has hit 9+ wins in the regular season since 1977. Kentucky also just wrapped up a 2022 fall signing class that is currently ranked No. 10 nationally at Rivals.

Needless to say, Stoops has earned every penny of this extension. Here’s to hoping he continues to take Kentucky football to new heights that lead to several more lucrative deals.

Be sure to check out Farmer’s full post at LEX18 for more details on Stoops’ newest contract.