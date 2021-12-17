Friday Headlines: Kentucky vs. North Carolina Edition

When Kentucky’s game vs. Ohio State was canceled due to COVID issues in the Buckeye’s locker room, it left the Wildcats without an opponent for Saturday’s CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas. As they were set to play the second game of the showdown, North Carolina and UCLA were scheduled to play the first game. However, UCLA is also battling their own COVID issues and had to unfortunately cancel their appearance as well.

UPDATE: UCLA's game versus @UNC_Basketball in the CBS Sports Classic this Saturday has been canceled. pic.twitter.com/LohrhHeRwr — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) December 17, 2021

This left for an obvious decision — have Kentucky play North Carolina in a stand-alone CBS Sports Classic game. According to Stadium’s college basketball insider Jeff Goodman, that is indeed the plan for Saturday’s action.

Kentucky vs. UNC tomorrow in Vegas, source told @stadium. https://t.co/xmopvwlkCd — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) December 17, 2021

According to Matt Norlander, the game is now reportedly set to be played at 2:30 Pacific/5:30 Eastern time. Northwestern and UNLV could have been a last minute decision, but UCLA’s delay through Friday morning apparently “blew up that plan.”

Sources: UNC vs. Kentucky will be played at 5:30 p.m. ET on CBS.



This is going to be a standalone game, sources say. Northwestern and UNLV were explored as potential replacements; UCLA’s dleay blew up that plan. — Matt Norlander (@MattNorlander) December 17, 2021

Kentucky has played North Carolina in their last two CBS Sports Classic appearances with the two teams splitting the victories. Kentucky won, 80-72, in Chicago during 2018 and North Carolina handed Kentucky a 75-63 loss last season. While neither of the programs are having an extraordinary year, Kentucky (no. 21) is ranked slightly higher than North Carolina (no. 30) via KenPom.

After arriving in Las Vegas late Thursday night, it wasn’t an issue to notice that “blue got in.” Several Kentucky sweatshirts, jackets and hats stood out along the Las Vegas Strip. Drop us your prediction for Saturday’s new matchup in the comment section below.

