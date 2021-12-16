Thursday Headlines: Historic Recruiting Class Edition

One of the reasons Kentucky has been able to so drastically change the state of its football program is the success on the recruiting trail, and on Signing Day yesterday, Mark Stoops, Vince Marrow, and the UK coaches may have put together its best work yet.

With the current class, 247 Sports has Kentucky’s 2022 recruiting class ranked as the 11th best in the country. Rivals has Kentucky ranked 10th, ON3 has Kentucky ranked 12th,

The class includes multiple talented high school prospects, but also two transfers in Tashawn Manning from Auburn and Tayvion Robinson from Virginia Tech.

And with the transfer portal, we can’t be sure Kentucky is even done with bringing in new players for next year.

The Cats addressed key needs in the class, including in the secondary, particularly with the late addition of Zahquan Frazier. They also added a lot of talent at wide receiver with Dane Key, Barion Brown, Robinson from the transfer portal, and Jordan Anthony.

We also saw the Kentucky coaches pull in several athletes who are versatile and can play a number of positions. Guys like Alex Afari and Ja’Kobi Albert, just to name a few, have to bring a lot of excitement with their versatility.

The Cats also did well in pulling in-state talent to Lexington. Grant Bingham, Dane Key, Elijah Reed, and Jackson Smith are talented Kentucky kids that could have went elsewhere but chose to stay home and bring their talents to Lexington.

Of course, with the transfer portal, even more additions could be added, but right now is a very exciting time for Kentucky Football as this class has the potential to be absolutely special.

Tweet of the Day

Kentucky currently has a higher ranked (2022) recruiting class than Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Clemson, Michigan State, LSU, Ole Miss, Oregon and Florida State. — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 15, 2021

Go back 10 years. Could you have ever imagined that?

Headlines

Meet Kentucky’s 2022 signees - Herald Leader

Get to know the next group of Wildcats.

Kiyaunta Goodwin spurns Michigan St. - Cats Pause

The Spartans made a push, but Goodwin is a Cat.

Recapping a crazy signing day - KSR

What a day it was.

The Pelicans-Thunder ending was insane - Yahoo

You have to see it to believe it.

Deion Sanders flipped one of the top prospects in the country - ESPN

One of the best recruits is going to Jackson State.

Urban Meyer allegedly kicked a player - Bleacher Report

The Urban Meyer stories never go out of style.

Emory Jones is transferring from Florida - CBS

Florida’s starting QB this year will hit the portal after the bowl game.