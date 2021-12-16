Kentucky offers transfer receiver Konata Mumpfield

This sport truly never stops, folks.

After a day of celebrating new players being added to the program, the Kentucky Wildcats staff is already right back on the recruiting trail.

Wednesday evening, Akron transfer Konata Mumpfield took to Twitter to announce a new scholarship offer to play at Kentucky next season.

Thankful for the opportunity to play at the University of Kentucky‼️ pic.twitter.com/XhXFws1OqX — Konata B Mumpfield (@konata_b) December 16, 2021

A redshirt freshman wideout for the Zips this season, Mumpfield decided to enter the portal just over a week ago, and has already begun to stack up offers from numerous Power 5 programs. Alongside Kentucky, he has also received offers from Louisville, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Houston, Minnesota, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and several others.

Mumpfield has also already taken a visit to Floyd Street to check out Louisville, while also scheduling to head to Pittsburgh and Vanderbilt.

A Second-Team All-MAC performer this season, the 6-foot-1, 178-pound receiver appeared in all 12 games this season, racking up 63 receptions for 751 yards and eight touchdowns.

Originally a 3-star prospect out of Hoschton (GA), he chose Akron over offers from Alabama State, Mercer, and Savannah State.

Konata (Kah-Nah-Tay) Mumpfield is going to have a very bright future if he's running routes like this as a true freshman.



Should be rostered in 100% of @campus2canton leagues. pic.twitter.com/K9ZZSOdVs7 — Felix Sharpe (@sharpereview) November 24, 2021

After landing Virginia Tech transfer Tayvion Robinson, the staff is still set on trying to land another playmaker on the outside. Mumpfield proved he was a reliable target for the Zips, and it’s always better to have more proven playmakers than not enough.

This should be a recruitment to monitor over the coming weeks, as it seems to be moving rather quickly.

