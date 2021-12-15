Khris Bogle picks Michigan State

The Kentucky Wildcats have missed out on one of their top transfer targets.

When edge defender Khris Bogle entered the transfer portal just days after the Florida Gators hired Billy Napier, Kentucky was immediately mentioned as a possible landing spot.

However, the Michigan State Spartans were getting heavy buzz in recent weeks, so it’s not a big surprise, Bogle has opted to sign with Mel Tucker’s program.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound Bogle appeared in 10 games for the Gators this season, starting three while registering 22 tackles 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Since joining Florida as a class of 2019 signee, he’s played in 35 games and has accounted for 69 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and eight sacks.

Kentucky desperately needs to find more veteran help on the edge heading into next season, so look for Mark Stoops and co. to keep hitting the portal hard for such players.

Remember, Kentucky didn’t add Dare Rosenthal and Jacquez Jones until last summer, so don’t be surprised if it takes several more months for the Wildcats to find more depth on the edge.