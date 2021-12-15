Kiyaunta Goodwin signs with Kentucky: Highlights and breakdown

In what has been a crazy early signing day across the country, the Kentucky Wildcats have had a productive day on the recruiting trail, and wrapped it up with Kiyaunta Goodwin’s decision this evening.

Finally, Kentucky fans can rejoice, as Goodwin has made it official on CBS Sports HQ that he will be sign with the Cats and head to Lexington in January. He ultimately chose the Cats over Michigan State.

Other schools to offer a scholarship include the Georgia Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, Auburn Tigers, Florida Gators, Oklahoma Sooners, USC Trojans, Oregon Ducks, Texas A&M Aggies and LSU Tigers.

The 6-foot-8, 340-pound mammoth of a man has been the prized recruit in this year's class since his commitment in April. It was long expected that his relationship with Vince Marrow would win out in the end, and that is exactly what ended up happening for the 5-star player, who ranks 13th overall in the nation at 247 Sports.

Kentucky has now signed the majority of its 2022 class, including 4-star defensive tackle Deone Walker, a good friend of Goodwin (see main photo) who signed with the Cats earlier today.

With the loss of Darian Kinnard and potentially losing Dare Rosenthal, Kiyaunta can now step in immediately and fill a role on the Big Blue Wall.

Here is a quick scouting report from 247 Sports’ Allen Trieu:

“Physical specimen who has done a fantastic job re-shaping his body. At that same time, he has worked on explosiveness and that training has gotten him moving very well at his size. Plays with physicality and intensity. Finishes his blocks. Coordinated enough on his feet to drive defenders and stay balanced. Shows he can get out of his stance quickly in pass pro. Still refining technique with his hands and punch but has all of the qualities to be a true blindside protector at the next level. Has tremendous upside and has shown the work ethic to reach his ceiling. Has the potential to be a franchise type of left tackle.”

Here’s what On3 director of scouting Charles Power offered up on Goodwin.

“An absolutely huge offensive tackle with the biggest frame of any top prospect in the 2022 cycle. Underwent one of the more drastic physical transformations we’ve seen, losing over 100 pounds and reshaping his body prior to his junior season. Already bigger than most NFL tackles at a legitimate 6-foot-8, 325 pounds. Has high-end length with 35-inch arms. Has well above average athleticism and strength for the position, let alone at his size. Does not play top competition, but is a dominant player, manhandling much smaller defenders. Has also performed well against college prospects in showcase camps, flashing some polish in his pass set. While he has made great strides, will need to continue improving his lower body flexibility.”

With this signature the class of 2022 for the Kentucky program currently sits at 19 high school commitments with two transfers. The class is currently considered the 11th best in the country and fourth in the SEC.

Now, check out some highlights of the big Cat in action!

