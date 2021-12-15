Wednesday Headlines: Signing Day Edition

National Signing Day — a day so many college football programs have been looking forward to — has arrived. It’s a day that can quickly change the course of an upcoming season as well as future years of a football program. It’s also the day that several recruits can “flip” their commitment due to the coach that recruited them leaving for another school or the recruit simply being blown away by another program last minute. Hopefully, for Kentucky’s sake, the Wildcats will avoid any and all “flips” as the signing period gets underway.

While some players will quickly announce their signing on Wednesday, others may take a handful of weeks or even months to make their decision. As Kentucky heads into signing day with the 13th-ranked recruiting class, here is a list of names to be on the lookout for.

Davison Igbinosun Deone Walker Drew Bobo Ja’Kobi Albert Jalen Farmer Khris Bogle Kiyaunta Goodwin Marcus Banks R. Mason Thomas Tayvion Robinson

Of those 10 recruits, expect Albert, Farmer and Goodwin to remain on “flip watch” until we hear otherwise. Alex Afari and DeCarlos Nicholson aren’t on Kentucky’s Top-10 Big Board but are also on “flip watch.”

Wednesday will be the most chaotic Signing Day of the Mark Stoops era. Learn the latest on almost a dozen players making decisions that could give Kentucky a Top 10 recruiting class. https://t.co/qTrlfpLzpv — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 13, 2021

While the key to the day is of course to land Goodwin, the world will indeed not end if he flips to another school at the last minute. Though Goodwin would be a historical win for Kentucky recruiting and secure momentum to land other talented recruits, one player doesn’t make or break a football team. Yes, Goodwin could immediately impact Kentucky’s win-now mentality next season. However, Kentucky has proven they can develop their share of three/four star recruits and turn them into stars. If Goodwin ends up flipping, Kentucky has at least secured a commitment from Auburn Transfer Tashawn Manning to fill the void at offensive tackle.

One name that could be mentioned as a “flip” candidate in favor of Kentucky is Farmer. The three-star offensive linemen took to Twitter on Sunday with this tweet that looks like Kentucky is swooping in last minute to win over the talented prospect.

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss staff may be the thorn in Kentucky’s side as today gets underway. The Rebels head coach has his eyes on Igbinosun and Nicholson. While Ole Miss has appeared to throw the kitchen sink at winning over these two, Kentucky should still be in the driver seat (for now).

There are so many decisions that can and can’t be predicted. There’s so much madness that will unfold and so much excitement for all football programs to enjoy as Signing Day begins.

Will Kentucky lock up the recruits and transfers they need to win now as well as down the road? What’s your prediction for the top names on Kentucky’s list? Let us know in the comment section below. Every signature counts.

Tweet of the Day

This week’s early signing period could be the last of its kind.



Officials are serious about overhauling the recruiting calendar.



A proposal was presented last week to commissioners to move the early signing date to January.



“The model is broken.”https://t.co/aE8W2422Qc — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 15, 2021

Are you for or against a change being made?

