4-star recruit Ja’Kobi Albert signs with Kentucky

We’ve got a big National Signing Day Yahtzee, as 4-star safety/wide-receiver Ja’Kobi Albert has signed with the Kentucky Wildcats. It’s one that the staff had been working on, despite Albert’s previous commitment to the Auburn Tigers.

In one of his final recruiting efforts before he left for the Troy head coaching gig, Jon Sumrall got Albert on campus for an official visit last weekend. After the visit, Albert decommitted from the Auburn Tigers. Sumrall was Albert’s lead recruiter.

The writing was on the wall in favor of the Wildcats after the decommitment.

Fairfield 3-star athlete Ja'Kobi Albert (@e_jakobi) signs with Kentucky for the 2022 recruiting class. #NSD22



Albert chose the Wildcats over Auburn.

Albert originally chose the Tigers over Kentucky back in early August. He was a standout in one of Kentucky’s camps during the summer and impressed offensive coordinator Liam Coen. This time around, Albert chose Kentucky over the Tigers, along with offers from Michigan, Georgia, Penn State, Florida State and many more.

With Albert signing with the Wildcats, there is immediate playing time on both sides of the ball available for him. Kentucky has a need for a second wide receiver and a defensive back after the struggles that surfaced in the secondary during the regular season.

Albert just adds to the list of players that Kentucky has been recruiting this season in an effort to get faster, speedier, and have more playmakers on the field than their opponent. Kentucky landed 4-star Barion Brown, a speedster out of Tennessee, and Brandon White, a 3-star out of Cincinnati, to address their speed needs.

Albert checks in at 5-10, 167 pounds and can be used on either side of the ball. Barion Brown and Albert can be a dynamic-duo at wide receiver for the Wildcats, or Albert could join Alex Afari as a lockdown secondary duo.

With Albert’s commitment, Kentucky has a consensus top-15 recruiting class in the country, and could end up top-10 by the end of the recruiting season. Kentucky officially has a top-5 recruiting class in the SEC, as well.

Albert is a consensus 4-star player by On3 and Rivals, and a consensus 3-star by 247 Sports.

