4-star JUCO DB Zahquan Frazier commits to Kentucky

Just as it appeared Day 1 of the early signing period had wrapped up, the Kentucky Wildcats pull one more rabbit out of the hat, as 4-star junior college defensive back Zahquan Frazier announced he would rock Kentucky blue!

Earlier this month, it was announced that Frazier would be taking an official visit to Lexington. It came as a bit of a surprise, as Kentucky wasn’t previously believed to be pursuing him.

But when rumors of DeCarlos Nicholson’s impending decommitment began, Kentucky began focusing more on Frazier. Nicholson flipped his commitment from Kentucky to Mississippi State.

The 6-foot-4 Frazier is from Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. He held official offers from Mississippi State, Tennessee, and Texas Tech, among others.

Frazier is ranked as the No. 3 JUCO safety prospect at 247 Sports, while Rivals has him listed as a cornerback, the likely position he’ll play in Lexington.

There is no question that one of the biggest issues for the Kentucky Wildcats in 2021 was the performance of the secondary. Mark Stoops and his staff have wasted little time in working on that issue with Frazier, who is now set to earn significant playing time, if not a starting job when the 2022 college football season kicks off.

The Cats are expected to lose Quandre Mosely, Davonte Robinson, Yusuf Corker, Tyrell Ajian and Cedrick Dort, so it is crucial that they add veteran depth to the defensive backfield.

In nine career games at Coffeyville Community College, Frazier recorded 31 tackles (26 solo), and recovered a fumble. He averaged 3.4 tackles per game. While he’s not Kentucky’s highest-ranked pledge for 2022, he may end up having the biggest role for the 2022 football team.

Frazier now joins cornerback commits Alex Afari and Andre Stewart in the class.

You can check out some of Frazier’s highlights below.

