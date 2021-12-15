 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News BOOM BABY!!!

DeCarlos Nicholson flips from Kentucky to Mississippi State

A tough loss for the Cats on National Signing Day.

By Jason Marcum
The Kentucky Wildcats just lost one of their most important 2022 recruits.

Today, junior college defensive back DeCarlos Nicholson announced his decommitment from Kentucky and subsequent flip to Mississippi State.

Nicholson, who plays at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, is ranked as the No. 4 JUCO cornerback in the Class of 2022 by 247 Sports Composite, which also has him rated as the 11th-best JUCO recruit overall. He held additional offers from Ole Miss, Florida State, Mississippi State and Baylor among others.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Nicholson was set to earn significant playing time in Lexington next season as Kentucky likely loses senior cornerbacks Cedrick Dort, Quandre Mosely and Davonte Robinson to graduation. The secondary as a whole as a major weakness at times last season, so getting Nicholson was just what the doctor ordered, but it’s all for naught.

