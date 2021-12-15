WATCH: Kiyaunta Goodwin announces pledge to Kentucky

UPDATE 3

Kiyaunta Goodwin picked the Kentucky Wildcats over Michigan State.

Big Dog wins out again!

#BREAKING: 5⭐️ OT Kiyaunta Goodwin just announced LIVE on Late Kick with @LateKickJosh that he is staying committed to @UKFootball pic.twitter.com/L9aoDQ4gbL — 247Sports (@247Sports) December 15, 2021

Kiyaunta Goodwin becomes the third highest rated recruit in program history.



4 of the top six in program history have come under Mark Stoops’ helm. pic.twitter.com/Nt4l8attvW — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 15, 2021

Kentucky's class is now ranked No. 11, a full 11 spots ahead of it's previous high ranking under Stoops.



And we're less than an hour away from the No. 1 JUCO corner in the nation making his decision with UK as a finalist https://t.co/zcPG0Q35td pic.twitter.com/PY8IuZTiUK — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 15, 2021

Go Cats!

UPDATE 2

Kiyaunta Goodwin now plans to make his announcement at 5 pm ET at Aspirations Gym in Louisville (KY). It will be open to the public. You can catch a live stream of the announcement online via CBS Sports HQ.

Toughest decision I’ve ever had to make in my life I’m sorry I need more time. I will be signing at 5pm today at 222 Eiler Avenue live on CBS at @Aspirationsgym — Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) December 15, 2021

Now that it’s finally time (we think), who do you see winning out? Will he stick with the Kentucky Wildcats? Or will he flip to the Michigan State Spartans?

Let us know in the comments section!

UPDATE

Well well.

As it turns out, Kiyaunta Goodwin will announce his (hopefully) final decision at 3:30 pm ET.

Five-star OT Kiyaunta Goodwin (@K_Goodwin2022) announcing his final college decision this afternoon around 3:30pm EST on @CBSSportsHQ. #Kentucky or #MichiganState. More details here: https://t.co/wFawPZXBtv — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong247) December 15, 2021

Also of note, UK has announced its signing day press conference, originally set for today, will now happen tomorrow.

Mark Stoops and his staff have been doing an outstanding job with recruiting and bringing in a level of talent that this program is not used to seeing.

One of their top commits is offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin who is currently ranked as a 5-star and is the No. 25 overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The No. 5 overall offensive tackle from Charlestown (IN) committed to the Cats back on April 17th, and Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter.

However, we have seen top players in the past flip their commitments when some of the power programs start calling, and that could be the case with Goodwin, eventually.

After taking fall visits to Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Texas A&M, there was growing buzz that Goodwin may end up flipping to one of those schools.

Then on Monday, Goodwin himself announced he was down to Kentucky and Michigan State, as the Spartans have been picking up a lot of steam recently.

Goodwin was set to announce a final decision today, but he ended up deciding to delay his decision. He doesn’t know when a decision will be made now, though he did dish out some praise for the school he’s still technically committed to.

Five-star OL Kiyaunta Goodwin on what he likes about finalist Kentucky: “The relationship I have with coaches. I’m a relationship kind of player. They care about their players. I like the team that they’re building. It’s home.” — Tres Terrell (@TerrellTres) December 15, 2021

The fall signing period lasts until Friday, so there’s still time for Goodwin to make a final decision.