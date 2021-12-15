 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking News BOOM BABY!!!

WATCH: Kiyaunta Goodwin announces pledge to Kentucky

The 5-star offensive tackle sticks with the Cats.

By Jason Marcum and Adam Haste Updated

Friend of the show Travis Graf and Kentucky pledge Kiyaunta Goodwin.
UPDATE 3

Kiyaunta Goodwin picked the Kentucky Wildcats over Michigan State.

Big Dog wins out again!

Go Cats!

UPDATE 2

Kiyaunta Goodwin now plans to make his announcement at 5 pm ET at Aspirations Gym in Louisville (KY). It will be open to the public. You can catch a live stream of the announcement online via CBS Sports HQ.

Now that it’s finally time (we think), who do you see winning out? Will he stick with the Kentucky Wildcats? Or will he flip to the Michigan State Spartans?

Let us know in the comments section!

UPDATE

Well well.

As it turns out, Kiyaunta Goodwin will announce his (hopefully) final decision at 3:30 pm ET.

Also of note, UK has announced its signing day press conference, originally set for today, will now happen tomorrow.

Mark Stoops and his staff have been doing an outstanding job with recruiting and bringing in a level of talent that this program is not used to seeing.

One of their top commits is offensive lineman Kiyaunta Goodwin who is currently ranked as a 5-star and is the No. 25 overall player in the 2022 class, according to 247 Sports composite rankings.

The No. 5 overall offensive tackle from Charlestown (IN) committed to the Cats back on April 17th, and Vince Marrow was the lead recruiter.

However, we have seen top players in the past flip their commitments when some of the power programs start calling, and that could be the case with Goodwin, eventually.

After taking fall visits to Alabama, Michigan, Michigan State and Texas A&M, there was growing buzz that Goodwin may end up flipping to one of those schools.

Then on Monday, Goodwin himself announced he was down to Kentucky and Michigan State, as the Spartans have been picking up a lot of steam recently.

Goodwin was set to announce a final decision today, but he ended up deciding to delay his decision. He doesn’t know when a decision will be made now, though he did dish out some praise for the school he’s still technically committed to.

The fall signing period lasts until Friday, so there’s still time for Goodwin to make a final decision.

