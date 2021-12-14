Kentucky United telethon raises $3 million for tornado relief

More than $3 million was generated (with matching funds) during the Kentucky United for Tornado Relief telethon Tuesday, the school announced. All proceeds go to the American Red Cross to benefit victims of the tornadoes that devastated much of Western Kentucky last week.

Kentucky United was broadcast by WLEX as UK Athletics hosted the event at the Kentucky Farm Bureau Recruiting Room at Kroger Field. With donations still coming in at the conclusion of the telethon, the tabulation had reached $3,031,241 at that point.

I want to thank all of the coaches and athletes who were involved tonight in helping raise $3,031,241 for victims of the tornadoes in Western Kentucky. The #KentuckyUnited telethon was an unbelievable success and it took a lot of people to make it happen. pic.twitter.com/i1ohbRYhDV — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 15, 2021

“On an incredible night, the Big Blue Nation and all of Kentucky continue to show the special bond that exists throughout the people of the Commonwealth,” said Mitch Barnhart in a press release. “As relief organizations and volunteers continue to help rebuild the lives of so many, we are thankful to all who contributed to the telethon, the volunteers who made it happen, the American Red Cross, WLEX and JMI Sports. When you raise more than $3 million in four hours through the hearts of wonderful people who care so deeply about those who are hurting, it’s really special.

“We will continue to find ways to help rebuild, restore, heal and return stronger than before. Our hearts extend this hope and promise to the people of Western Kentucky.”

Read more about how you can still make donations here.