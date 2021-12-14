Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz asks Iowa fans to support Kentucky’s storm relief efforts

The Kentucky Wildcats are gearing up for their Citrus Bowl matchup against the Iowa Hawkeyes this New Year’s Day.

We all know the tragedy that has struck this state with the tornado last Friday and so many have rallied to help in any way possible.

On Monday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shared a message asking Iowa fans to donate to UK’s relief efforts for the tornado victims.

“We are preparing to play Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl – but game planning for a bowl is nothing compared to the challenge the victims of this weekend’s severe weather outbreak are facing now and long into the future.”

He continued, “I called former Hawkeye Mark Stoops – the Wildcats’ head coach – and asked what the Hawkeyes could do to support those in need. He told me that Kentucky’s athletics department is raising money for victims through a telethon and an online fundraiser.”

“Hawk fans are a passionate fan base. Let’s show them how compassionate we can be.”

What an awesome gesture by Kirk Ferentz and the Iowa football program.

If you would like to donate to the tornado relief fund, you can do so here.