Tuesday Headlines: Tornado Relief Telethon Edition

Tuesday, the UK Athletics Department will be hosting a telethon to raise money for Western Kentucky tornado relief efforts from 4 to 8 p.m. EST.

WLEX in Lexington will host the final hour of the telethon live and have UK coaches and athletes stop by as guests throughout the event.

The event will be held at the recruiting room at Kroger Field and proceeds will go to the American Red Cross.

There are several ways for anyone seeking to donate:

1. Call in to the telethon at phone number 833-510-0030. It will be active Tuesday from 4-8 pm.

2. Donations may be made now at this website — https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/

3. Mail a check to:

American Red Cross

Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes

1450 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

Tweets of the Day

Auburn offensive line transfer Tashawn Manning has committed to the Kentucky Wildcats!

I need help finding this man!! Bbn do your thing https://t.co/bB27sTZZn6 — Mr SNELL YA LATER (@benny_snell) December 13, 2021

Help Benny find this incredible human!

Headlines

Kentucky lands Auburn OL transfer Tashawn Manning| Cats Pause: Auburn offensive lineman Tashawn Manning will play his final college football season in Lexington as a Wildcat.

Marquez Bembry enters transfer portal | A Sea of Blue: Another Wildcat is in the portal.

Kentucky down to No. 53 in NET Rankings after Notre Dame loss | KSR: Sigh.

AP selection makes UK football’s Darian Kinnard a consensus First Team | Lexington Herald-Leader: Darian Kinnard is a first-team All-American!

College basketball rankings: Baylor, the reigning NCAA Tournament champ, jumps to No. 1 in new AP Top 25 poll | CBS Sports: After their loss to Notre Dame, Kentucky dropped from No. 10 to No. 21. Yikes.

Louisville Names Interim President, Athletic Director | Louisville Report: Good luck!

Spencer Rattler announces transfer to South Carolina| Rivals: The former Oklahoma star is coming to the SEC East to reunite with Shane Beamer.

ESPN has questions about Florida’s basketball team| Yahoo Sports: After a hot start, the Gators are now a hot mess.

Biden to tour tornado damage in Kentucky on Wednesday | AP: The president is coming to the Commonwealth.