Ja’Kobi Albert decommits from Auburn following visit to UK

Some significant recruiting news dropped on Monday night across the SEC with one potentially pointing to some GREAT news for the Kentucky Wildcats come signing day on Wednesday.

Jeffery Lee of Auburn Live dropped the news on Monday night, and it was later reported by Nick Roush of KSR that Ja’Kobi Albert is no longer considered part of Auburn’s class of 2022.

This news comes after a visit to Lexington this weekend, in what seems to have gone rather smoothly by all reports.

The primary recruiter for Kentucky in Albert’s recruitment was Jon Sumrall, but it appears that even after Sumrall’s departure, the staff made a huge impression on Albert this weekend, and could lead to a huge flip come signing day.

Originally from Fairfield (AL), Albert plays both sides of the ball and was projected to play safety for the Tigers, if he ultimately did end up at The Plains. It’s unclear whether the Kentucky staff is looking at plugging Albert in as a receiver or a safety, but either way, he fills a position of need no matter which side of the ball he is on.

Albert is currently ranked as a 3-star prospect according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings, and is considered a top-25 athlete in the country. Besides Kentucky and Auburn, he also holds offers from Georgia, Michigan, Maryland, Penn State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Florida State, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, and a few others.

Things are trending in the right direction for the Cats heading into Wednesday’s signing day. Let’s hope the staff can continue to make some noise on the recruiting trail in the next 36 hours.

A Sea of Blue comes loaded with the best Kentucky Wildcats links, news, analysis, and some other fun stuff, so be sure to go ‘like’ our Facebook page and then go follow us on Twitter.