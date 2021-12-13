Brad White being targeted by LSU, per report

With the head coaching carousel has started to slow down, now comes the part of the offseason when coordinator and position coaches start to be approached for positions with different schools.

It appears that LSU has now got its sights set on landing another coach from the Kentucky Wildcats.

According to Zach Barnett of Football Scoop, new LSU head coach Brian Kelly has his sights set on hiring Kentucky’s Brad White to become the new defensive coordinator in Baton Rouge.

Sources: Brian Kelly targeting SEC defensive coordinator at LSU https://t.co/C79rbvah0d via @zach_barnett — FootballScoop (@FootballScoop) December 14, 2021

According to Barnett:

“Sources said White is in Baton Rouge and a deal could come together quickly if White believes he would be a fit on Kelly’s staff.”

This is not the first time Kelly has added White to a short-list when it comes to a defensive coordinator search. It was reported last season that White was being considered as an option if Marcus Freeman would have turned down the opportunity to Notre Dame.

White has been in charge of the defense for the last three seasons, in which his unit has helped lead the Cats to a 22-14 record in that time frame.

The Kentucky defensive unit has gained a reputation of being one of the better bend-don’t-break units in the SEC, and have really helped contain the big play that teams across the league are now looking to create on a consistent basis.

Losing White would be a big blow, especially with this news coming so close to signing day. If Mark Stoops is going to want to keep White in Lexington, it sounds like they will need to make a pretty strong offer to retain him.

We will have more on this as this is expected to play-out quickly...