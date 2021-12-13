Marquez Bembry enters transfer portal

As bowl practice has started to ramp up, the Kentucky Wildcats football team will be without one seasoned linebacker when they head to Orlando to take on Iowa.

Earlier this afternoon, it was revealed that linebacker Marquez Bembry will be entering the transfer portal, as he will look to use his final season of eligibility at a new school. Matt Zenitz of On3 was the first to report the news.

Bembry during his time at Kentucky totaled 35 tackles and one TFL. In 2020, he appeared in all 11 games and actually got the starting nod versus Vanderbilt and Alabama.

Originally from Atlanta (GA), Bembry attended Jones County Community College before enrolling at UK in January 2019.

Considered to be a 3-star prospect in the class of 2019 by the 247 Sports Composite rankings, Bembry was considered the No. 1 athlete in the class for JUCO recruits and a top-50 player overall. He chose Kentucky over offers from Ole Miss, Colorado, and Louisiana.

Bembry becomes the eight player from the class of 2019 to transfer since the end of the season. With rumors circulating of several returnees to the linebacker room, it appears this is a move to go and seek immediate playing time elsewhere.

Best of luck to Marquez in this next step of his career!