Where Kentucky stands in the latest college hoops rankings

After spending all day Sunday trying to forget the loss to Notre Dame, the AP Top 25 Poll made sure that the sting came back.

After suffering a tough loss to the Irish on Saturday night 66-62, the AP Poll was not kind to the Cats, who dropped from 10th to 21st in the country.

The loss in South Bend is now the second of this young season for Kentucky after dropping to Duke in the season opener in November.

The talk around Big Blue Nation following hours after the game was surrounding the schedule. Is it a coincidence that this year’s team has dropped its two Power 5 games of the season? I guess we will find out Saturday when they take on No. 15 Ohio State.

Across the country, there was some movement as well, as the Baylor Bears take the top spot in the rankings following Purdue’s loss to Rutgers this past week.

In the SEC, there are five other ranked teams besides Kentucky with Alabama (6), Auburn (13), Tennessee (18), LSU (19), and Arkansas (24).

Elsewhere, Kentucky did not make the ESPN Power 16 Rankings, while Ohio State came in at No. 11.

The Cats are now ranked No. 53 in the NET rankings. The Buckeyes are up to No. 20.

Baylor (9-0) Duke (7-1) Purdue (9-1) UCLA (9-1) Gonzaga (8-2) Alabama (8-1) Kansas (8-1) Arizona (9-0) Villanova (7-3) USC (10-0) Iowa State (10-0) Michigan State (9-2) Auburn (8-1) Houston (8-2) Ohio State (8-2) Seton Hall (9-1) Texas (6-2) Tennessee (7-2) LSU (9-0) Connecticut (9-2) Kentucky (7-2) Xavier (9-1) Colorado State (10-0) Arkansas (9-1) Texas Tech (7-1)

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 156, North Carolina 85, Providence 57, Oklahoma 46, San Francisco 36, Illinois 31, West Virginia 24, Loyola Chicago 20, Michigan 8, St. Bonaventure 6, BYU 4, Minnesota 3, Creighton 1

1. Baylor

2. Duke

3. UCLA

T4. Purdue

T4. Gonzaga

6. Arizona

7. Kansas

8. Alabama

9. USC

10. Villanova

11. Iowa State

12. Michigan State

13. Houston

14. Auburn

15. Ohio State

16. Seton Hall

17. Texas

18. Tennessee

19. Arkansas

20. LSU

21. Kentucky

22. UConn

23. Colorado State

24. Texas Tech

25. Xavier

Others receiving votes: Wisconsin 110, Providence 41, San Francisco 36, North Carolina 31, Florida 17, Oklahoma 13, St. Bonaventure 11, Loyola Chicago 10, BYU 9, Minnesota 7, Illinois 6, West Virginia 5, Saint Mary’s 2, Weber State 1

