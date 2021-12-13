UK and WLEX announce details on tornado relief telethon for Tuesday

The University of Kentucky and WLEX will host a telethon — Kentucky United for Tornado Relief — on Tuesday from 4 to 8 pm ET. Proceeds go to the American Red Cross to aid victims of the tornadoes that hit Western Kentucky.

WLEX personnel will host the telethon from the Kroger Field Recruiting Room beginning at 4 pm, with live spots intermingled with regular programming. The telethon will be broadcast fully on WLEX during the 7-8 pm hour. UK coaches and athletes will be guests throughout the event.

Viewers may donate to Kentucky United for Tornado Relief in these ways:

1. Call in to the telethon at phone number 833-510-0030. It will be active Tuesday from 4-8 pm.

2. Donations may be made now at this website — https://www.redcross.org/donate/cm/wlextv-pub.html/

3. Mail a check to:

American Red Cross

Attn: Kentucky Tornadoes

1450 Newtown Pike

Lexington, KY 40511

4. Use the QR Code below: