Monday Headlines: Shaedon Sharpe Edition

Everyone saw the glaring issue on Saturday night when Kentucky went to Notre Dame — a not so good basketball team — and collapsed late to fall, 66-62. The Wildcats can’t consistently make shots from behind the arc, their guards are struggling to put points on the board and decision-making late in games has been questionable at best. Yes, for the coach as well.

Kentucky hits the road once again this weekend, traveling out west to Las Vegas for the CBS Sports Classic where they’ll face the No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes. With all due respect to Notre Dame, OSU will present much better talent and ability on both ends of the floor. So if Kentucky takes a second consecutive loss this weekend, what will be the solution?

The name Shaedon Sharpe comes to mind as a player Kentucky could possibly turn to once 2022 arrives. Sharpe will arrive and enroll early at Kentucky, graduating this fall and coming to Lexington a semester early to practice/become affiliated with the program. While his intentions are to wait and play next fall, could head coach John Calipari ask for his assistance now? Sharpe is the No. 1 overall prospect for next year’s class so there’s no secret that the 6’5 shooting guard has the talent to score the rock at a high level.

It would be a daring task to ask an 18-year old to step in during the midst of a season and fill the team’s most glaring need. However, what else can Kentucky fall back on? Oscar Tshiebwe seems to be the only consistent asset on the team (at least at the moment) and with a “championship or bust” mentality in Lexington, calling on Sharpe seems to be in the cards.

What’s your answer to solving Kentucky’s issues? Is Sharpe ready to step in? Let us know.

Tweet of the Day

I refuse to believe the @BuffaloBills are this bad. My bank account is about to believe it in two hours — but I’m not there yet. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 12, 2021

Who else took a loss on Sunday?

Headlines

Kentucky WBB falls to Louisville 64-58 in rivalry game - Kentucky Sports Radio

Not the best weekend for any of the Wildcats.

Will Levis leaning toward coming back to UK for another season - Vaught’s Views

Huge step forward for next year’s offense.

UK’s 3-point shooting continues to trend downwards - Kentucky Sports Radio

Can anyone explain this?

Kentucky volleyball will have “lot of great pieces” again next year - Vaught’s Views

Something for Big Blue Nation to look forward to.

Levis shares why every top transfer should come to UK- Kentucky Sports Radio

Going for it all next season.

Calipari says players froze in loss at Notre Dame - Vaught’s Views

Plenty of blame for the coach, too.

Brady overtakes Brees to set NFL pass completions record - ESPN

Another record for the GOAT.

Browns keep playoff hopes alive with dramatic win over Ravens - USA Today

The Browns almost Browned.