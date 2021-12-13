Will Levis leaning toward returning; makes case for why top transfers should pick UK

It was a big season for Kentucky Wildcats’ quarterback Will Levis who led the Cats to a 9-3 overall record with wins over the Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, and a blowout win over rival Louisville Cardinals.

Coming into the year, we all expected Levis would be here at least two seasons, but after climbing up the NFL Draft boards, some started to wonder if he would be on his way to the draft.

After Kentucky’s practice on Friday, Levis was asked about his draft decision. While he said it is still too early to say, he added that he has always been leaning toward returning to UK.

However, he will be going through the process and getting as much information and feedback that he can before making a final decision.

Asked about the NFL after today’s practice, UK QB Will Levis said it’s too early to say, but he’s always been leaning toward returning to UK. He just needs to go through the process and get as much info/feedback as possible before making his decision. — Jeff Drummond (@JDrumUK) December 10, 2021

With it looking like Levis will be back in the blue and white in 2022, he was asked about Kentucky being a top option for transfers in the portal.

“First and foremost, watch our tape, and watch the tape of our system, which is what the Rams run. It really is the best offense for anybody who has aspirations to play at the next level at any position,” Levis said Friday.

“That alone is very attractive, and also what we’ve done this past year is kind of proving that. Sure, it was our first year, but we’ve put up really good numbers, had some really good games and Coach Coen was able to make some really good calls.

“They can also look at Wan’Dale, the year he’s had in his first year here, the first time playing in this offense and still being able to contribute like he did. It’s very attractive for any receiver, any skill position, or anybody really to play in this offense.”

Levis is also working to set up a charity fund for victims of the tornados that devastated Kentucky this past weekend.

In the process of organizing an autograph signing/photo opportunity with some of the guys on the team as well as maybe the basketball team with all proceeds going towards relief for Mayfield and other areas in need. Stay tuned! — Will Levis (@will_levis) December 11, 2021

Kentucky has used the transfer portal to help this program take a big step forward, and now they have the offensive philosophy to continue to build in the right direction.

Kentucky has been knocking on the door on an SEC East crown and transfers have been a huge part of that.

It will be interesting to see which players in the transfer portal end up in Lexington as Mark Stoops and his staff look to have another big season in 2022