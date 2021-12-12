Sunday Headlines: Pray for Western Kentucky

Yes, the Kentucky Wildcats’ loss to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish was painful Saturday, but it was nothing compared to the tragic events in Western Kentucky that occurred Friday night and early Saturday morning.

One of the worst tornado events to ever hit Kentucky ripped through the state’s Western part, hitting directly in Mayfield and Bowling Green, among other Western Kentucky towns and cities.

Gov. Andy Beshear reported between 70-100 Kentuckians have died as a result of the storm, while several towns suffered unthinkable damage.

The weather events also led to damage and loss of life in other midwestern/southern states such as Arkansas, Missouri, and Illinois. All also deserve prayers and help along with those in need in Western Kentucky.

Numerous relief efforts have begun and donations can be made to several different relief funds using this link.

Our entire team at A Sea of Blue is thinking about those affected in Western Kentucky and other surrounding states.

Tweets of the Day

We are devastated this morning seeing the images of what has happened in Western Kentucky and across our state. We cannot imagine what you are going through. We stopped by the Grotto on the way to shootaround to pray for everyone affected by last night. You are in our hearts. pic.twitter.com/qmT8LrEvgl — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 11, 2021

A wonderful idea by the UK men’s basketball team ahead of their game at Notre Dame Saturday.

As with past recent disasters, Kentucky Coach John Calipari plans for the team to assist recovery with a telethon. https://t.co/v4v1XgIWzY — Herald-Leader Sports (@KentuckySports) December 12, 2021

We’ll all get another chance to help out Tuesday.

My deepest condolences to the family of @JudgeCrick such a sad day for Kentucky my heart goes out to everyone affected by the current events https://t.co/GOns7p4byN — Max Duffy (@Max__Duffy) December 11, 2021

Judge Crick passed away during the tornado events in Western Kentucky. The rest of his family survived. Rest in Peace, Judge Crick and prayers go out to his family.

Headlines

Here’s how you can help tornado victims | 89.3 WFPL: If you are able, please consider donating to Western Kentucky’s rebuilding efforts.

UK collapses down the stretch, falls 66-62 to Notre Dame | Cats Pause: UK dropped to 0-2 vs. power-five teams with an ugly loss at Notre Dame Saturday.

Kentucky football closing in on commitment from Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson | Louisville Courier-Journal: Robinson tweeted out his commitment to Kentucky Saturday and quickly deleted it. He is expected to make his final decision on Wednesday when the early signing period begins.

No. 14 Kentucky Travels to No. 7 Louisville Sunday Wildcats | UK Athletics: The 14th ranked Kentucky women’s basketball team will look to upset the arch-rival Lady Cardinals Sunday.

Midshipmen rally with dominant second half to upset Black Knights | CBS Sports: 4-8 Navy upset 8-4 Army at MetLife Stadium Saturday in one of the nation’s best traditions.

Alabama’s Bryce Young wins 2021 Heisman Trophy | Yahoo Sports: Alabama’s Bryce Young is your 2021 Heisman winner.

Tension boiling over between coach Urban Meyer, Jaguars players, staff amid 2-10 start | NFL.com: When will the Jaguars end the Urban Meyer experiment?

Oregon Announces Dan Lanning As New Leader Of Oregon Football | Oregon Athletics: Georgia defensive coordinator Dave Lanning is on his way to lead the Oregon Ducks as head coach.

Zion Williamson Medical Update | NBA.com: Former Duke star Zion Williamson has suffered a set-back in his quest to return from a foot injury. All the best to Zion.

NFL Week 14 game picks, schedule guide, fantasy football tips, odds, injuries and more | ESPN: Week 14 of the NFL is here!