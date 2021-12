Early odds for all the SEC bowl games

Bowl season is right around the corner and every SEC team besides the Vanderbilt Commodores are gearing up for their bowl games.

The bowl season for the SEC presents a lot of interesting matchups so here is a rundown of early odds for each SEC bowl game.

All of the early odds are via DraftKings.

Citrus Bowl

Teams: Kentucky (9-3) vs. Iowa (10-3)

Texas Bowl

Teams: LSU (6-6) vs. Kansas State (7-5)

Liberty Bowl

Teams: Mississippi State (7-5) vs. Texas Tech (6-6)

Music City Bowl

Teams: Tennessee (7-5) vs. Purdue (8-4)

Duke’s Mayo Bowl

Teams: South Carolina (6-6) vs. North Carolina (6-6)

Gasparilla Bowl

Teams: Florida (6-6) vs. Central Florida (8-4)

Birmingham Bowl

Teams: Auburn (6-6) vs. Houston (11-2)

Armed Forces Bowl

Teams: Missouri (6-6) vs. Army (8-3)

Gator Bowl

Teams: Texas A&M (8-4) vs. Wake Forest (10-3)

Outback Bowl

Teams: Arkansas (8-4) vs. Penn State (7-5)

Teams: Ole Miss (10-2) vs. Baylor (11-2)

Teams: Georgia (12-1) vs. Michigan (12-1)

Teams: Alabama (12-1) vs. Cincinnati (13-0)

You can check out the odds from DraftKings for every upcoming bowl game here.