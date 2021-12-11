Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ loss at Notre Dame

In what will go down as one of the worst losses of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats fall in South Bend to Notre Dame 66-62.

The first half was practically a stalemate between UK and the Irish. With no three-pointers made in the first half for Kentucky, it was Oscar Tshiebwe who led the way once again. Notre Dame controlled the tempo, played solid transition defense, and really stopped everything the Cats wanted to do early.

All of that said, UK still went to the half with a 30-28 lead.

The second half proved to be much of the same, especially when it comes to three-point shooting. Questions circled around how good is this team at shooting behind the arc, and even though it is a small sample size, tonight proved to be a quick answer.

Oscar has proved he is the go-to player on this team. The ball has to go through him, and getting away from that for seven minutes in the second half is the reason Kentucky will head back to Lexington with their second loss.

A moment of silence for Kentucky tornado victims before UK at Notre Dame. — Jon Hale (@JonHale_CJ) December 11, 2021

#BlueGetsIn



UK-Notre Dame tips off NOW on ESPN

Kentucky was 0/10 from 3-point range in the 1H.



Mintz, Washington, and Grady are the three best shooters who played in the 1H and they only attempted two of them.



UK needs to have its best shooters doing the shooting. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 11, 2021

Kentucky is 27 of 111 from 3 the last 5.5 games. That's 23.3 percent. Shockingly bad for a squad that has multiple guys who've demonstrated they can make at a good clip in college. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 11, 2021

ND had a great game plan. Sag off Wheeler, gang defensive rebound, punt the offensive glass to limit transition. UK lacking answers — Hoops Insight (@HoopsInsight) December 11, 2021

Should defer to somebody smart like @CoachDavidSisk on this but I think there's something to the three point stuff under Cal with the offense they run. I don't think the perimeter ball movement is as good so the looks aren't quite as good as some other teams. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 11, 2021

Kellan Grady gets UK's first 3-pointer to fall. It comes with just over 13 minutes left in the game. Good find from Wheeler in transition. — Derek Terry (@DerekSTerry) December 11, 2021

Kentucky players not named Oscar Tshiebwe are shooting 34% overall and are 0 for 12 from 3. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) December 11, 2021

Oscar on the rim run is AWESOME! Kentucky getting good looks in transition this half. Need to hit some more. Go inside when we can but be ready to kick out now. Defense is improved. Held them to 43 like I asked. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) December 11, 2021

Keion Brooks has done some really good stuff today. Crashing the glass, finishing in the paint. He's up to 11 and 6. It's been the Oscar and Keion show. — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) December 11, 2021

Oscar Tshiebwe with his third straight 20-point game. — TheCatsPause247 (@TheCatsPause247) December 11, 2021

This team would be a juggernaut in 1983.

This has been a good game. Plenty of issues showing their ugly face for Kentucky, but that is to be expected. Road games are hard. 7:22 to play. Hold them to 56 by the 4:00 mark. This game will be won defensively and at the free throw line at this point. — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) December 11, 2021

I hope they turn it around but this is a pretty awful performance



Notre Dame isn’t good and we are letting them beat us at the rim consistently



Oscar is playing amazing and yet we don’t give him the ball and take horrendous shots possession after possession — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 12, 2021

Mintz and Grady are two tough dudes — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 12, 2021

FINAL: Notre Dame 66, Kentucky 62

By any objective measure, Notre Dame is not good. Not great with games against Ohio State and Louisville looming not to mention a very competitive SEC. — Chris Fisher (@ChrisFisher247) December 12, 2021

There’s no excuse for a team that brought in this offensive talent to be this bad at execution



We have to change our Offensive philosophy or more of this is coming — Matt Jones (@KySportsRadio) December 12, 2021

