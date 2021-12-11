 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Twitter reactions from Wildcats’ loss at Notre Dame

The Cats are now 0-2 against Power 5 opponents this season.

In what will go down as one of the worst losses of the season, the Kentucky Wildcats fall in South Bend to Notre Dame 66-62.

The first half was practically a stalemate between UK and the Irish. With no three-pointers made in the first half for Kentucky, it was Oscar Tshiebwe who led the way once again. Notre Dame controlled the tempo, played solid transition defense, and really stopped everything the Cats wanted to do early.

All of that said, UK still went to the half with a 30-28 lead.

The second half proved to be much of the same, especially when it comes to three-point shooting. Questions circled around how good is this team at shooting behind the arc, and even though it is a small sample size, tonight proved to be a quick answer.

Oscar has proved he is the go-to player on this team. The ball has to go through him, and getting away from that for seven minutes in the second half is the reason Kentucky will head back to Lexington with their second loss.

