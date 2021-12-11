Tayvion Robinson to announce decision on Wednesday

The Kentucky Wildcats look poised to land a big-time transfer receiver for the second straight offseason.

After landing Nebraska transfer Wan’Dale Robinson and watching him become an All-American, Kentucky is now looking to land his replacement. Ironically, it may very well be another Mr. Robinson.

Virginia Tech Hokies wideout Tavyion Robinson has been trending toward Kentucky for several weeks now, and he’s now wrapping up an official visit to Lexington.

Robinson actually tweeted that he’d committed to Kentucky before deleting it (insert 15-second joke) and opting instead to announce his final decision on Wednesday.

Update: I'm told Tayvion Robinson will announce his final decision on Wednesday. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) December 11, 2021

In three seasons with the Hokies, Robinson racked up 113 grabs for 1,555 yards and nine touchdowns. He also has 48 career punt returns for 534 yards and a touchdown. He’ll have two years of eligibility remaining at his next college.

Coming into the visit, CatsPause writers Derek Terry and Josh Edwards had both already logged 247 Crystal Ball predictions for Kentucky to land Robinson.

While it’s certainly odd that Robinson would announce his commitment then withdraw it seconds later, perhaps he just wants to have his own ceremony to make the decision on Wednesday.

That’s certainly what Kentucky is hoping for, as losing Robinson this late in the process would be a painful setback.

