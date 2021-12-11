Former 4-star recruit Moses Douglass to transfer

Another day, another 2019 signee who’s leaving the Kentucky Wildcats.

This time, it’s defensive back Moses Douglass who’s set to look for greener pastures via the NCAA transfer portal. Matt Zenitz of On3 was first to break the news today.

Weighing in at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Douglass was Kentucky’s third-best recruit in the 2019 class as a 4-star recruit out of Springfield (OH). He’s appeared in four career games (two in 2021) while making six tackles.

Douglass is the son of former Kentucky safety Maurice Douglass (also known as Kool Mo D), who spent two years in Lexington following a JUCO stint. He went on to play 11 seasons in the NFL, finishing his career with six interceptions, 12 fumble recoveries, and 274 total tackles in 139 career games.

With Douglass set to leave, Kentucky has now lost nine players to the transfer portal this offseason, including six from the 2019 class.