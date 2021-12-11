Kentucky vs. Notre Dame game thread and pregame reading

The Kentucky Wildcats take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 5:15pm EST in South Bend, Indiana. You can watch the game on ESPN or stream it live at WatchESPN, the ESPN app, or use a free trial of FuboTV. You can also stream the game via a radio through the UK Sports Network.

It’s finally here, the moment all of BBN has been waiting for: The stretch of games that will let us know who this team really is.

Kentucky is 7-1 on the season with their only loss coming to current No. 3 Duke at the beginning of the year.

Since then, the Cats have had time to figure out their rotations and who’s going to be the go-to players as the season starts to get harder.

Players like Oscar Tshiebwe, TyTy Washington, Sahvir Wheeler, Kellen Grady, and Keion Brooks have asserted themselves into the starting lineup, with guys like Damion Collins, Davion Mintz, and Jacob Toppin right in the mix for minutes.

Notre Dame has been struggling all season, and they’re currently on a three-game losing streak but haven’t lost at home yet, so this should be a battle that takes all 40 minutes to decide.

Get hyped for the game with some of these pregame reads: