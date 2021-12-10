Skyy Clark expected to return to the court in January

One of the Kentucky Wildcats’ class of 2022 commits Skyy Clark is getting closer to making his return to the court following a torn ACL in July.

Jack Pilgrim of Kentucky Sports Radio caught up with his dad, Kenny Clark, to talk about his son’s road to recovery.

Since the surgery in July, Clark has spent every moment doing exactly what he needs to do in order to get back on the court.

The process started with strengthening the leg, working on balance and walking. Then they started jogging and doing small jumps. Clark then progressed to running followed by dunking and full-speed drills. Now Clark has returned to one-on-one play.

Originally, Clark was given a six-month recovery timeline and he is expected to hit that target return date as he is about a month away.

“The doctor says he can be back on the court with the team on January 7th,” Clark said. “He can go back to practice in a couple weeks. We’re going to take it slow and see how he progresses over these next few weeks, not gonna rush anything. If he was in shape, he could be out there right now. We wouldn’t do that, but just to show how far ahead of schedule he is. … He’s as excited as ever.”

As of right now, he’s “probably about 90 percent right now, maybe 95.”

It is a great sign that Clark is on track to be back on the court next month as he looks to finish his last high school season strong before getting to Lexington.

Check out some videos Clark posted on his Twitter during his recover process below.

Starting to feel like the old me!! pic.twitter.com/MwCAbskKVW — skyy clark (@skyyclark) December 9, 2021

