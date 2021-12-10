Kinnard, Robinson named PFF All-Americans

With the regular season over and teams preparing for bowl season, awards have been handed out over the last few days and both Darian Kinnard and Wan’Dale Robinson are the latest to be honored.

Both were named as PFF (Pro Football Focus) All Americans on their Second Team. It’s the sixth honor for Kinnard and the third for Robinson.

For his senior season, Kinnard was one of the best offensive tackles in the nation as he allowed just one sack this season. He was graded by PFF as one of the best in the nation for blocking in both the passing and run game.

Kinnard was also named as a First Team All-American by CBS Sports and the Senior Bowl, a Second Team All-American by The Athletic, and First Time All-SEC by PFF, Coach’s Poll, and AP Poll. He won the 2021 Jacob’s Blocking Trophy, which is given to the SEC’s best blocker.

Robinson was lights-out this year with an all-time for a receiver at UK. He led the team in receptions this year with a record-breaking 94 catches, ranks sixth nationally in catches per game, and racked up 1,164 receiving yards.

Those numbers also earned Robinson a spot on PFF’s All-SEC First Team and spots on the Coach’s and AP’s All-SEC Second Team.

Not only is it good to see UK’s football program recognized in the SEC, but to be recognized and respected on a national level with awards like these. Kinnard and Robinson are two of the best to wear the blue and white the last few seasons and this may not be the last honor these two earn either.